Baylor hires Adam Stanley as first Esports Director, expands competitive gaming

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor University has named Adam Stanley its first esports director and coach, marking a significant step in expanding its collegiate esports program.

Stanley, who previously built Brewton-Parker College into a national esports contender with nine conference championships, will lead Baylor’s efforts in competitive gaming, student recruitment, and scholarship opportunities for esports athletes.

The university will also host the Texas Scholastic Esports Federation’s Undisputed State Championships from May 1 to 3 at the Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center, which will draw more than 1,500 high school competitors.

Last December, Baylor hosted the Texas Esports League Fall Finals, featuring over 500 participants.

“Esports and gaming culture can be a powerful tool for students to thrive – socially, emotionally, academically, competitively, and spiritually—I’m thrilled that the institution I love recognizes the transformational potential of this massive yet largely unengaged student population. As the scholastic esports ecosystem continues to grow, both collegiately and at the K-12 level, Baylor has a tremendous opportunity to inspire, guide, and provide structure to students and programs eager for direction.” Adam Stanley

Stanley will also support OSO Esports, the university’s existing club-level team, and collaborate with Baylor’s marketing, admissions, and academic departments.