Baylor Football to open 2025 season against Auburn on Friday, August 29

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Big 12 Conference and its television partners ESPN and FOX announced Friday that Baylor will open its 2025 football season against Auburn on Friday, August 29th.

The matchup is one of 10 Big 12 games moved to a Friday and only two featuring a non-conference opponent. It marks the first meeting between Baylor and Auburn since 1976, with the Bears holding a 2-1-1 advantage in the all-time series.

Baylor is coming off an eight-win season that concluded with a trip to the Kinder’s Texas Bowl. In 2025, the Bears will be one of just two teams in the nation set to face 11 Power Four opponents.