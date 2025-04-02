Baylor Football revamps staff, promotes Hunt to GM in strategic overhaul

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor football is strengthening its talent acquisition and retention strategy with key staff changes, as Coach Dave Aranda announced.

Aaron Hunt has been promoted to General Manager, while Anthony Mauro and Joe Reynolds join as Assistant GMs and Associate Directors of Player Personnel, respectively.

Hunt, a five-year Baylor staff member and former Texas Tech All-American, previously served as Associate AD for Player Personnel. Mauro arrives from Georgia, where he was a player personnel coordinator, and Reynolds joins from Oklahoma State, focusing on transfer portal management.

These moves build on David Kaye’s promotion to NIL General Manager last May. “This restructuring keeps Baylor at the forefront of college athletics,” Deputy AD Jovan Overshown said. “With Aaron’s deep ties, Anthony’s expertise, and Joe’s focus, we’re committed to building a powerhouse program.”