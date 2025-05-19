At 83, Carolyn Price becomes oldest known doctoral graduate in Baylor history

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Over the weekend, Carolyn Price became the oldest known person to earn a doctoral degree from Baylor University—at the age of 83.

According to Baylor Proud, Price has been an educator, businesswoman, and community leader. Raised in upstate New York.

Price followed in her mother's footsteps as a teacher and lecturer, including a long tenure at SUNY Cortland. When the university system implemented a policy requiring lecturers to hold doctoral degrees, Price set out to earn hers.

Living in a rural area and working full time, Price previously had few opportunities to pursue advanced education. But the emergence of online programs, including Baylor’s Doctor of Education in Learning and Organizational Change, opened the door. She enrolled, decades after attending a leadership seminar at Baylor’s Hankamer School of Business in 1979.

As the oldest member of her cohort, Price faced unique challenges. Early in her studies, she suffered broken bones after being knocked down by a dog. Later, in December, tragedy struck: she lost her husband of 61 years, Daniel, and her home in a fire.

Despite the grief, she pushed forward, honoring the memory of her “biggest cheerleader” and drawing strength from her mother’s words.

“Her perseverance and faith were felt by everyone in the program,” Baylor officials said.

On Saturday, Price will officially receive her doctorate—an achievement marked not just by academic excellence, but by a legacy of resilience, faith, and purpose that continues to inspire.