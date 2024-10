WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco police have arrested a man following a shooting that left two injured near Kings Highway.

The suspect, 19-year-old Tyjuan Hicks, was booked into the McLennan County Jail on an aggravated assault charge.

Police say the shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. when police found a man and a woman who were wounded, then sent to a Central Texas hospital — both victims are expected to recover.

There is no bail or bond listed for Hicks at this time.