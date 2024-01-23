A Sweet Retreat: Check out this ice cream dream-themed rental home in Waco!

WACO, Texas — Waco is home to a unique rental house decorated in all-things ice cream.

Once inside, you're greeted by a living room full of color and natural light; plush pink couches, rainbow rugs and waffle cones.

25 News had the chance to talk to the owners about this themed concept.

“I thought ice cream would be great — it brings childhood joy to us," said co-owner Jessica Serna.

There’s a full kitchen stocked with throwback turquoise appliances and hanging ice cream lights, and an ice cream bar.

The rental home is complete with three bedrooms decorated with the sweet delights.

The owners got into the AirBnB business with this property, which opened last April.

Serna says, “If you’re thinking about doing a business like this, be ready to start slow," Serna said.

"I was like 'No, this is ice cream, everyone will love it' — it started slow.”

Now they’re opening the ice cream house up for daily reservations for birthday parties, photo shoots and work conferences.

“We’re getting a lot of weekends booked, and we’re in the process of letting people know this is perfect for parties graduations," said co-owner Ismail Mpiana.

The self-proclaimed Texas travel bloggers post pictures on their Instagram pages called “@mycurly adventures” and “@myculinaryadventures” — promoting all things Texas.

“Keeping up with some local restaurants and party rentals, we’re really doing a lot to feature things to do in Waco," Serna said.

“You’re going to love it — and we may or may not have ice cream in the fridge," Mpiana said.

If you’re interested in the house, you can find it on Instagram under @casakumwesu, and their website is linked here.