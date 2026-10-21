250 trucks, 10 million pounds: America 250 food drive delivers to the Central Texas Food Bank in Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A major food donation is helping stock food pantries across Central Texas, where I spoke with the donors who say there's a great need for food in the region.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated the food to the Central Texas Food Bank in celebration of America's 250th birthday.

Across all 50 states, 250 trucks will roll up carrying pallets and pallets of food for those in need, delivering 40,000 pounds of food in each truck to selected communities.

"I grew up here and have lived here for over 50 years. But there is a need in our community, in various communities, throughout the United States, and frankly, throughout the world. There's food insecurity and communities throughout the world," Jordan Mayfield of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said.

The need in Central Texas is significant. As 25 News has previously reported, the Central Texas Food Bank reports McLennan County currently faces food insecurity rates higher than the national average, with 19% of the population affected and nearly 25% of children experiencing food insecurity.

(Raygan Lopez, KXXV) Central Texas Food bank services over 21 surrounding counties.

The effort reaches far beyond Central Texas, with more than 10 million pounds of food being delivered across the country.

"We're grateful for the members of the church, who have participated in helping to provide these goods, and for the good that it does in the communities," Mayfield said.

For truck driver Wesley Rawson, delivering the food is simply what he does.

"The big role in this that I'm just delivering food to those who are in need, and I'm just happy to be able to do that. With America 250, it's really fun, because people recognize the trailer, and every time I drive the road, I see people waving at me, honking at me, and so just nice to know that people recognize us, and that they're happy for us to come here," Rawson said.

This delivery is one of 250 planned nationwide. The next stop for Rawson is El Paso, as the push continues to celebrate America's 250th birthday by feeding neighbors nationwide.