WACO, Texas (KXXV) — When the school year ends, many Central Texas families lose access to the breakfasts and lunches their children count on each day.

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Summer hunger: Waco mom says feeding kids during break is stressful and expensive

For Waco mom Amalia Molina, summer break means more time together as a family — but it also means more meals to put on the table.

"Oh yes... it's very hard because they eat all the time, so I need to buy more groceries... it's expensive," Molina said.

That extra cost adds up quickly, especially as grocery prices continue to climb. Molina said her spending increases significantly once school lets out.

"Regular I spend maybe $200... during the summer maybe $300," Molina said.

Community resources, including the Central Texas Food Bank, are something Molina's family relies on to help bridge the gap.

"There are some churches... they help with groceries... vegetables, fruit, rice, beans... yeah, it helps us," Molina said.

The Central Texas Food Bank reports McLennan County currently faces food insecurity rates higher than the national average, with 19% of the population affected and nearly 25% of children experiencing food insecurity.

For more information on the 25 News Feed the Need initiative, including how to donate or volunteer, visit KXXV.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy

