25-year-old man arrested in Arlington, charged with murder following February homicide

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — 25-year-old Amani Gibson was arrested in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday and charged with murder following a Waco homicide investigation from February.

Gibson was charged for the murder of 39-year-old male Winfred Talley Jr. from February of this year — two females were also injured at the time of the incident.

Gibson is currently in the Arlington Jail pending extradition to McLennan County.

Waco police would like to thank the U.S. Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and the Arlington Police Department for the arrest.