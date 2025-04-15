20 arrested in Waco on federal drug trafficking charges

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Twenty individuals federally indicted in connection with an alleged drug trafficking conspiracy dating back to April 2024 were arrested Friday in Waco, authorities announced.

The following defendants are indicted for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute at least 500 grams of methamphetamine and face 10 years to life in federal prison:



Osvaldo Vences

Brenda Lou Brasher

Juan Delgado

Anthony Mark Fimple

Brian Quinn Knox

Ronald Vincent Rodriguez, Jr.

James Holland Young

Tandy Jay Day

William Brett Lafferty

Michael Earl McDonald The following defendants are indicted for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute at least one kilogram of heroin and face 10 years to life in federal prison:

Arthur Lee Pimpton

Quincy Shun Cook

Osvaldo Vences

Reginald Dewayne Bible

Reginald Vernard Branch

Deordrick Derrion Brown

Direshia Marie McDaniel

Reginald Lionel Thornton

Kevin Eugene Hubby

Rockelle Lashan Parker

Marvin Lydell Starks

The following defendants are indicted for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine and face five to 40 years in federal prison:

Juan Delgado

Anthony Mark Fimple

Ronald Vincent Rodriguez, Jr.

Fabian Angel Fabela

Acting U.S. Attorney Margaret Leachman of the Western District of Texas announced the arrests.

The FBI, Waco Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office are conducting the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Smith-Burris is prosecuting the case.