20 arrested in Waco on federal drug trafficking charges

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Twenty individuals federally indicted in connection with an alleged drug trafficking conspiracy dating back to April 2024 were arrested Friday in Waco, authorities announced.

The following defendants are indicted for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute at least 500 grams of methamphetamine and face 10 years to life in federal prison:

  • Osvaldo Vences
  • Brenda Lou Brasher
  • Juan Delgado
  • Anthony Mark Fimple
  • Brian Quinn Knox
  • Ronald Vincent Rodriguez, Jr.
  • James Holland Young
  • Tandy Jay Day
  • William Brett Lafferty

  • Michael Earl McDonald

    The following defendants are indicted for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute at least one kilogram of heroin and face 10 years to life in federal prison:

  • Arthur Lee Pimpton
  • Quincy Shun Cook
  • Osvaldo Vences
  • Reginald Dewayne Bible
  • Reginald Vernard Branch
  • Deordrick Derrion Brown
  • Direshia Marie McDaniel
  • Reginald Lionel Thornton
  • Kevin Eugene Hubby
  • Rockelle Lashan Parker
  • Marvin Lydell Starks

The following defendants are indicted for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine and face five to 40 years in federal prison:

  • Juan Delgado
  • Anthony Mark Fimple
  • Ronald Vincent Rodriguez, Jr.
  • Fabian Angel Fabela

Acting U.S. Attorney Margaret Leachman of the Western District of Texas announced the arrests.
The FBI, Waco Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office are conducting the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Smith-Burris is prosecuting the case.

