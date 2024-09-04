2 new lanes coming to I-35 in Waco; Construction could cause delays in the future

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — New changes are coming to I-35 in Waco — the Texas Department of Transportation is planning to add two more lanes to the freeway going from six to eight.

"It will be a crucial part in addressing transportation needs not only now but in the future," said Jake Smith, the Waco TxDOT Public Information Officer.

One of the main roads that will be affected is the traffic circle that connects U-S 77 to I-35 and the Valley Mills overpass.

25 News' Marc Monroy spoke with Smith who told him the improvements are the result of a growing local population.

"Overall the interstate will be reconstructed and widened due to injected capacity as for a lot of people moving to Central Texas and Texas overall," Smith said.

The Chamber of Commerce says Waco's population has gone up three percent every year since 2020.

As for the project, it will cost $262 million.

$62 million will be from the city, $67 million from the state, and $131 million from TxDOT themselves.

People and businesses spoke to 25 News, and they say they're looking forward the improvements, but they do have a little of "construction fatigue."

According to Waco Public Works, there are currently 11 road closures throughout Waco.

"Going forward, during the project we will have a communications team that will be reaching out on a regular basis to residents and businesses that might be impacted," Smith said.

As for neighbors and businesses worried about time, Smith says there will be extra incentives for contractors to get the job finished faster.

"My message to residents and businesses that may be affected by the upcoming projects is thank you for your patience," Smith said.