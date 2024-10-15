2 injured in Waco during overnight shooting

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco police officers responded to a shooting near King Highway in Waco Monday evening.

According to police, the shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m.

Two people were injured during the incident — police say a man and a woman were sent to a Central Texas hospital, and the condition of the victims is unknown.

The Waco Police Department has not made an arrest, and the suspect has not been located.

