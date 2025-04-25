Troopers seize over 150 pounds of marijuana during McLennan County traffic stop

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A routine traffic stop on April 24 led Texas Department of Public Safety troopers to a major drug seizure in McLennan County.

Troopers confiscated more than 150 pounds of marijuana during the stop, a significant step in removing illegal substances from the streets, according to DPS officials.

Authorities emphasized the broader impact of such seizures, stating that they contribute to safer neighborhoods, stronger schools, and a more secure future for Texas communities.