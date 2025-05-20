Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Mart

Watch Now
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Officials are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Monday night in Mart.

At around 11:29 p.m. on May 19, officers from the Mart Police Department, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, and Riesel Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of South Commerce Street.

When officers arrived, they discovered a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released, but next of kin have been notified. A suspect is currently in custody, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The Mart Police Department thanked the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Patrol and Criminal Investigations Divisions, the Riesel Police Department, and American Medical Response (AMR) for their support.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact McLennan County Dispatch at (254) 757-5222.

