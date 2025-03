ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — The Robinson Volunteer Fire Department has been on the scene of a vehicle fire on northbound Interstate 35 at the Sun Valley Boulevard exit since 2:30 a.m.

Officials said the highway remains closed as crews work to clear the scene. A tow company is actively removing the trailer, and authorities anticipate reopening the roadway by 7 a.m.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes until the highway is fully reopened.