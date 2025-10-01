Sick raccoons found in Robinson test negative for rabies

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — The Robinson Police Department says raccoons recently captured that appeared sick have been tested, and the results are negative for rabies.

The police department says that while this is good news, that they are still encouraging residents to be cautious around wildlife, adding that you should make sure your dogs are up-to-date on their vaccinations and to avoid any wild or stray animals that are acting strange.

If you see an animal that appears sick or injured, contact Animal Control or the Robinson Police Department at (254) 662-0525.