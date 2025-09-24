Robinson Police put out warning of sick raccoons being reported in the area

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — The Robinson Police Department is warning neighbors of recent reports of sick raccoons seen in the area of the 700-800 block of S. Robinson Drive.

RPD says not to approach if you see a raccoon that appears to be sick, disoriented, or are acting unusually tame or aggressive.

RPD says to keep your pets away from any wild animals and will provide updates as soon as results from testing come back.

If you do see a sick or strange-acting raccoon, call the Robinson Police Department at (254) 662-0525.