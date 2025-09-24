Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Robinson Police put out warning of sick raccoons being reported in the area

Robinson PD says do not approach any raccoons that appear to be sick and to contact them immediately
Matias Delacroix/AP
A raccoon eats peanuts on the boardwalk in Panama City, Sunday, March 23, 2025.
ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — The Robinson Police Department is warning neighbors of recent reports of sick raccoons seen in the area of the 700-800 block of S. Robinson Drive.

RPD says not to approach if you see a raccoon that appears to be sick, disoriented, or are acting unusually tame or aggressive.

RPD says to keep your pets away from any wild animals and will provide updates as soon as results from testing come back.

If you do see a sick or strange-acting raccoon, call the Robinson Police Department at (254) 662-0525.

