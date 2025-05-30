Robinson softball captures 4A state title with win over Aubrey

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — In a clash of Class 4A softball powerhouses, the Robinson Rockets claimed the UIL 4A Division II state title with a hard-fought win over Aubrey on Friday morning at Red & Charline McCombs Field.

Both teams entered the championship boasting explosive offenses, and the game lived up to expectations. Robinson’s aggressive bats and solid defensive play ultimately propelled them past Aubrey to secure the championship.

The victory marks a major milestone for Robinson, capping off a dominant playoff run with a state trophy.