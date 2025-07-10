Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Robinson Police conduct tobacco compliance check: 3 businesses cited

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — The Robinson Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, in coordination with the Patrol Division, conducted a tobacco compliance operation last week at eight local businesses licensed to sell tobacco products.

The effort is part of the department’s ongoing initiative to ensure that retailers are following state laws prohibiting the sale of tobacco to minors.

Of the eight establishments checked, three were found to be non-compliant and were issued citations for selling tobacco products to an underage individual.

Police said random compliance checks will continue as part of their proactive efforts to safeguard youth and hold retailers accountable.

