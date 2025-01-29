Robinson ISD staff member arrested for improper relationship with student

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — Robinson police arrested a Robinson Independent School District staff member following an investigation into an alleged improper relationship with a student.

On Jan. 21, 2025, police were alerted by the student’s relatives about the alleged relationship.

Authorities launched an investigation and obtained a search warrant for the cell phones of the staff member and the student. Evidence revealed that explicit messages and photographs had been exchanged.

Christopher Gonzales, 42, was also found to have deleted critical information and instructed the student to do the same. On Jan. 29, Robinson police arrested Gonzales in the 1700 block of Nelva Drive in Waco.

Gonzales has been charged with an improper relationship between an educator and a student, a violation of Texas Penal Code 21.12. He also faces charges of tampering with evidence. He is currently being held at the McLennan County Jail, awaiting bond.