Robinson business loses nearly everything after Sunday's flooding in Central Texas

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Economy Remodeling on Robinson Drive in Robinson, Texas suffered an estimated $350,000 in damages after Sunday night's heavy rains sent floodwaters over 3 feet inside the building and more than 5 feet outside



Owner Ernesto Fernandez said computers, office supplies, electric tools, drywall and vehicles were all destroyed, with water behind the building believed to have reached close to 8 feet.

Despite having a flood gate at the front door, floodwaters still reached 4 feet inside the building, and officials categorized the water as stage 3 pollution water containing contaminants from a nearby creek.

Fernandez has put several customer projects on hold while cleanup continues and is accepting donations through a GoFundMe for new computers and office supplies.

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Robinson business faces $350K in flood damage after Sunday storms

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A Robinson remodeling business saw water levels rise over 3 feet inside and more than 5 feet outside its building during Sunday night's heavy rains, leaving the owner to rebuild from scratch.

Economy Remodeling, located at 302 Robinson Drive, sustained an estimated $350,000 in damages after floodwaters swept through the building, destroying computers, office supplies, electrical tools, drywall and vehicles.

Owner Ernesto Fernandez has been in business for 25 years but moved to the North Robinson Drive location 5 years ago. He said the previous owner of the building had seen flooding before, but never to this extent.

"Here behind this van, you can see very clearly, we're almost reaching 5 feet, 60 inches," Fernandez said.

Even with a flood gate installed at the front door, water still reached 4 feet inside the building.

"You can see right in here, the water reached all the way to this blanket that we have right in here, you can still see the stain," Fernandez said.

"We had a full refrigerator right here, full size, it was just swimming in water all through here," Fernandez said.

Fernandez said the floodwater carried serious health concerns as well.

"They categorize this as stage 3 pollution water, it has all the pollution from the creek, the dirt," Fernandez said.

Water behind the building is believed to have reached close to 8 feet, leaving almost nothing salvageable.

"Reach at least 46 inches high, you can see all of our materials soak everything, was covered in water," Fernandez said.

Despite the devastation, Fernandez said he is committed to recovering.

"They came over and they said that probably everything is a total loss, but we will just take one day at a time and try to come back, we will come back," Fernandez said.

Fernandez said he has had to put a few customer projects on hold until the business gets back on its feet. Cleanup is still ongoing. Economy Remodeling is currently in need of new computers and office supplies. Those who want to help can visit their GoFundMe.

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