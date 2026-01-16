Robinson bridge construction project nears completion

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Robinson is nearing the end of its Greig Drive Bridge replacement project, with an expected completion date of March 2026.

The city said in the past 30 days, the contractor has finished more than 90% of the embankment work and finished the approach slab.

The next 30 days, the contractor will be working on guardrails, roadways, driveways, signage, seeding and striping.

25 News first reported on the bid for the road project in January 2025.

The bridge replacement project costs $2.7 million and construction started in September 2025.