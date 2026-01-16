Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
8  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMcLennan CountyRobinson

Actions

Robinson bridge construction project nears completion

The city said the Greig Drive Bridge construction project is expected to be complete in March
GREIG DRIVE BRIDGE UPDATE 0116.png
25 News
GREIG DRIVE BRIDGE UPDATE 0116.png
Posted

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Robinson is nearing the end of its Greig Drive Bridge replacement project, with an expected completion date of March 2026.

The city said in the past 30 days, the contractor has finished more than 90% of the embankment work and finished the approach slab.

The next 30 days, the contractor will be working on guardrails, roadways, driveways, signage, seeding and striping.

25 News first reported on the bid for the road project in January 2025.

The bridge replacement project costs $2.7 million and construction started in September 2025.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood