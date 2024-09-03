Robinson Boy Scouts looking to recruit more troops

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Robinson Boy Scouts are looking for more scouts to sign up.

They held a mock training this past weekend to prepare for the fall season.

In these sessions, troops are able to play games, make new friends, and even put physics to use.

"I like boat racing because you're using science to push the boat," said one local Boy Scout, Andrew Myers.

What does a boy scout do?

Just ask William Myers, who loves going on adventures with his favorite being Camp Cabo.

"We got our polar bear patch and slept in 30-degree weather — it was super cold and we learned how to use a compass," William Myers said.

Boys and girls from kindergarten to fifth grade are welcome.

As of now, they have around 25 new sign ups.

If you would like to sign up your child to be a scout you canclick here.