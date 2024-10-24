Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMcLennan CountyRobinson

Actions

Robinson 9-1-1 emergency lines temporarily transferred to Waco PD due to electrical issue

robinson police.png
Robinson Police Department
Robinson police
robinson police.png
Posted

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — Due to an electrical issue, the Robinson 9-1-1 emergency phone lines have been temporarily transferred to the Waco Police Department.

Residents are advised that any calls made to 9-1-1 will be answered by Waco PD and transferred to Robinson for appropriate response.

In the meantime, residents can contact Robinson’s non-emergency line directly at 254-662-0525 for non-emergency concerns.

Authorities are working to resolve the electrical issue quickly to restore full emergency services.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood