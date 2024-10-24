Robinson 9-1-1 emergency lines temporarily transferred to Waco PD due to electrical issue

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — Due to an electrical issue, the Robinson 9-1-1 emergency phone lines have been temporarily transferred to the Waco Police Department.

Residents are advised that any calls made to 9-1-1 will be answered by Waco PD and transferred to Robinson for appropriate response.

In the meantime, residents can contact Robinson’s non-emergency line directly at 254-662-0525 for non-emergency concerns.

Authorities are working to resolve the electrical issue quickly to restore full emergency services.

