Large hay fire contained by Robinson firefighters

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — On Sunday, June 8, at around 5:40 p.m., the Robinson Volunteer Fire Department responded to a large hay fire near Ivan and Ward streets on the east side of town.

Fire crews arrived to find roughly 30 round bales of hay stacked and fully engulfed in flames. With several nearby structures at risk, firefighters moved quickly to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading. Crews then worked to separate and relocate the burning hay to reduce the threat.

A total of 25 personnel, including fire, medical, and support staff, responded to the scene. As of 10 p.m., some firefighters remained on site to monitor hot spots.

No injuries were reported, and there was no property damage aside from the lost hay.