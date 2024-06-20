Hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel spills on roadway in Robinson, costs city thousands

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — "This one was significant in the fact that it appeared to be hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel that had been spilled on the roadway, covering a large stretch of the roadway,” said Assistant Chief of Police Larry Adams.

It's a mess that cost the city of Robinson thousands in equipment and effort to clean up — police say a truck spilled oil near Sun Valley Boulevard on June 6.

It happened between the Pilot gas station and Southeastern Freight.

"A spill such as this can actually degrade the roadway — it was a large spill and therefore it can actually get into the drain water system and into our water supply system,” Adams said.

The fire department helped contain the spill until an environmental company could come to clean it up.

Police say they do not believe the spill entered the water system.

"We do believe it was an intentional act, letting go of the diesel fuel, so we are looking into that and following up on different leads,” Adams said.