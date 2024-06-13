Going out of town? Robinson police offers security checks while you're away

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — The Robinson Police Department is giving peace of mind for residents by offering security checks for their homes while they are out of town.



Link to register for security checks

You can also go to the police station to fill out physical forms.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

We all worry about our houses while on vacation. Robinson patrol officers are doing security checks to make sure your belongings are safe while you're away.

"Having an alarm system or someone to come by to check your house is always great," patrol lieutenant Vince Otting said. "But knowing that coupled with police officers coming by randomly to actually physically get out and go and look, gives the community an absolute peace of mind."

