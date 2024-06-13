Watch Now
Going out of town? Robinson police offers security checks while you're away

Posted at 4:00 PM, Jun 13, 2024

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — The Robinson Police Department is giving peace of mind for residents by offering security checks for their homes while they are out of town.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

We all worry about our houses while on vacation. Robinson patrol officers are doing security checks to make sure your belongings are safe while you're away.

"Having an alarm system or someone to come by to check your house is always great," patrol lieutenant Vince Otting said. "But knowing that coupled with police officers coming by randomly to actually physically get out and go and look, gives the community an absolute peace of mind."

To register your house for a security check, fill out the form on the Robinson police website. There's a link in this story on our website. You can also go to the station to access this form.

