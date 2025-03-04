Rapoport Ravens make history, aim for another playoff victory tonight

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Rapoport Ravens' record-breaking season continues as they take the court tonight at 7 p.m. at Abilene Christian University to face the Ropes ISD Eagles in their latest playoff matchup.

The Ravens have already made school history with their longest postseason run ever. Riding an 18-game winning streak, they boast an impressive 35-3 record, including an undefeated district campaign.

With momentum on their side, the Ravens aim to extend their streak and take another step toward a championship in a landmark season for the program.