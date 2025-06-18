Moody ISD’s Andrew Miller named region 12 superintendent of the year

MOODY, Texas (KXXV) — Moody ISD Superintendent Andrew Miller has been named the 2025 Region 12 Superintendent of the Year and is now a regional nominee for the Texas Superintendent of the Year award.

Miller, whom the Moody ISD Board of Trustees nominated, was selected from a group of regional candidates by a committee of school board members from Region 12.

“Superintendent Andrew Miller exemplifies what it means to lead with purpose and integrity,” Dr. Kenny Berry, executive director of Education Service Center Region 12, said. “His ability to communicate, build relationships, and develop leaders has made a lasting impact on Moody ISD. Under his leadership, the district has seen notable academic gains and advanced teacher compensation through the Teacher Incentive Allotment.”

Miller has served as the superintendent of Moody ISD since 2022 and has over two decades of experience in education.

His past roles within Moody ISD include assistant superintendent (2021–2022), principal of Moody High School (2016–2021), and principal of Moody Middle School (2011–2016). He also previously worked in Temple, Midland, and Belton ISDs.

Moody ISD Board President Justin Foster praised Miller for his leadership and collaboration.

“For the past four years, Mr. Miller has built a strong and productive relationship with the board,” Foster said. “That partnership has driven academic progress, ensured sound financial practices, and supported facility improvements that benefit our students.”