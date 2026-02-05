Midway ISD students cancel planned walkout, district warns of consequences for disruptions

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Midway Independent School District has canceled a planned student walkout after organizers decided to pursue "more effective and appropriate ways" to express their concerns about national events.

Midway ISD sent a letter to families Wednesday, announcing that students who had been discussing the potential demonstration chose to call it off. The district praised the students for showing "maturity and good judgment" in their decision.

However, school officials warned that individual students might still attempt to disrupt campus operations on Friday and outlined strict consequences for any violations of the student code of conduct.

"Any student who violates the Student Code of Conduct—whether related to protest activity or counter-protest activity—will receive consequences in accordance with district policy, the Student Code of Conduct, and the law," the district said.

Students who earn unexcused absences could face multiple penalties, including noncompliance with state attendance laws, impact on exam eligibility, and disqualification from extracurricular activities.

The district cited recent communication from the Texas Education Agency reminding school systems that student attendance is compulsory under Texas Education Code. The agency warned that failure to follow attendance requirements could result in audits or the appointment of monitors or conservators.

As a precautionary measure, Midway High School will have increased safety presence on Friday to ensure an orderly school day.

The district emphasized its commitment to maintaining a respectful community environment during divisive times.

"The Midway ISD community has consistently shown that we can do better—by being neighborly, caring, and respectful," district officials wrote to families.

You can read the full letter here:

