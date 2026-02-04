Texas Education Agency says students, schools could face serious consequences for walkouts

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Texas education officials issued new guidance Tuesday afternoon warning students, teachers and school districts of potential consequences for participating in or facilitating political walkouts during school hours.

The Texas Education Agency released the guidance in response to Governor Greg Abbott's call to investigate instances of what he called "inappropriate political activism" that disrupts learning in public schools.

Under the new guidance, students who walk out of class must be marked absent, potentially causing schools to lose daily attendance funding. Teachers who facilitate walkouts face investigation and possible license revocation. School districts could have monitors, conservators, or board managers appointed to oversee operations. That could include state takeover of districts.

"Today, in classrooms across Texas, tomorrow's leaders are learning the foundational, critical thinking skills and knowledge necessary for lifelong learning, serving as the bedrock for the future success of our state and nation," the agency said in its announcement.

The guidance emphasizes that state law prohibits school systems from supporting or opposing political activism that disrupts learning during school hours, including using taxpayer-funded resources to facilitate such activities.

Certified educators are specifically prohibited from encouraging students to leave class or school activities to engage in political activism. Violations could result in referrals to the State Board for Educator Certification for potential sanctions.

The agency said it will thoroughly investigate complaints submitted through its online form and take appropriate action when violations are found.

