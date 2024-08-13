McLennan County SO investigating double shooting of 67-year-old man, his 65-year-old wife

CHALK BLUFF, Texas (KXXV) — The McLennan County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double shooting, following a 9-1-1 call placed by a 67-year-old man in Chalk Bluff on Monday afternoon.

Upon arrival, deputies found two individuals inside a residence, both with gunshot wounds to the head — a suicide note was also found at the scene.

Following notification of the next of kin, the victims have been identified as John Werner and his 65-year-old wife Karen Werner.

"Both individuals were transported to a hospital, where they are currently listed in critical condition," the sheriff's office said.

This investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff's office and 25 News will provide additional details as they become available.