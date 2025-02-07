McLennan County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of Corporal Madisyn Vansyckle

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of Corporal Madisyn Vansyckle, who served with the department since June 2021 and was promoted to corporal at the McLennan County Jail in 2024.

Beyond her service, she was a beloved daughter, sister, and friend, remembered for her kindness, loyalty, and deep love for those around her, the McLennan County Sheriff's Office said.

“She will be remembered for the love, dedication, and light she brought to everyone she encountered,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Service arrangements are pending at this time.