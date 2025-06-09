McLennan County man arrested for online solicitation of a minor

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — On June 6, 2025, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41-year-old Corey Lynch after an under-the-radar three-week investigation into online child exploitation.

According to officials, Lynch was taken into custody for Online Solicitation of a Minor – Solicit to Meet, after investigators with the Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation Unit discovered he had been communicating online in a sexually explicit manner with someone he believed was a minor.

During the investigation, Lynch allegedly attempted to meet with the individual on two occasions, but backed out both times, reportedly due to concerns about being arrested.

Investigators say on June 6, Lynch again arranged a meeting and was observed leaving his workplace during his lunch break, consistent with the plan discussed in his messages.

Deputies maintained surveillance as Lynch drove past the meeting location, continuing to message the account he believed belonged to a minor and again expressing his fears of being caught.

He was eventually arrested without incident near his place of employment by investigators with the MCSO Organized Crime Unit.

At the time of his arrest, Lynch owned two phones, one of which was used to communicate with the decoy account.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office says it is committed to protecting minors and combating online exploitation through proactive enforcement efforts like this operation.

