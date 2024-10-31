McLennan County Deputy fired following allegations of Mother's Day assault on wife

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A McLennan County Sheriff's Office Deputy was fired on October 30 for allegedly assaulting his wife on Mother's Day.

According to the complaint filed by the Justice of the Peace, officers were sent to the 100 block of Crockett in Hewitt on October 22 to investigate a verbal disturbance over an active 911 line.

When officers arrived at the residence, the victim said her husband, who was identified by police as Allan Holloway, 37, had only been verbally aggressive.

However, after speaking to the victim, police were made aware by dispatch that the victim had made remarks on the phone that Allan had assaulted her on Mother's Day. She also told them she had bruises and pictures of the unreported assault.

A third party who knew about the incident corroborated the victim's story.

Later, the victim admitted to officers that her husband had grabbed her arm, which caused some bruising and pain.

Holloway was arrested on Monday, October 28.

McLennan County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Cody Blossman said Holloway was fired after his arrest.

