McLennan County could see improvements to local roadways in coming years

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Gov. Abbott announced a record $148 billion in total investment for Texas’ transportation infrastructure — millions of those dollars could mean some change to McLennan County roadways within the next 10 years.



The Unified Transportation Program guides TxDOT’s transportation project development within the long-term planning context, but is not a budget or a guarantee that projects will or can be built.

“It’s gotten busier and busier over the past 20 years like everywhere else in Central Texas,” said Waco resident, Chris Ekman.

Chris Ekman has lived off of Highway 6 behind Delmar Ranch for more than 20 years, he said he’s seen the growth in his neighborhood which is why parts of HWY 6 could use some work.

“Six is busy, you know the closer you get to town, the busier it is, So yeah, maybe it need to be four lanes out here and then drop down to two further out,” Elkman said.

According to TXDOT, that’s a possibility. Governor Abbott recently announced an investment of close to 150 billion dollars for Texas’ transportation infrastructure — and millions of those dollars apart of the unified transportation program are forecasted for McLennan County.

“We don’t necessarily call it a budget — it is forecasted money that is expected to come over, let’s just say the next 10 years. But what is important about this UTP is that it will help guide the transportation projects being developed in the state,” said Public Information Officer with TXDOT, Jake Smith.

Projects that would be worked on over the next 10 years like, widening State Loop 340 from Waco to Bellmead, Hwy 6 bridge replacements at Lake Waco, I-35 widening from 12th Street to S LP 340, Spur 298 (Franklin Avenue) widening from US 84 to SL 396 (Valley Mills Drive), widening Hwy 6 from McLaughlin road to FM 185, the road Ekman takes everyday.

“We definitely need to do some work on it,” said Eckman.

TXDOT said the several projects on the list are deemed high priority based on safety, congestion, capacity, connectivity and mobility, but this UTP development doesn’t promise anything will change, at this point it's just a possibility.

“It not necessarily a budget or a guarantee that these projects will be built,” said Jake Smith.

Some folks who live in the area, said the HWY 6 widening project should’ve been done a long time ago, especially with the growth that’s moved into the area.

