McLennan Community College’s Cameron House and Courtyard to be rebuilt

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Students at McLennan Community College will soon have a new center full of resources after the school replaces one of it’s current damaged buildings with a brand new one.



McLennan Community College is starting from the ground up, they’re rebuilding the Cameron House and restoring the courtyard.

MCC originally had plans to refurbish the building after it was deemed unsafe back in 2017, but with the help of the city and donors they found the 7. 8 million dollar project would be more cost effective to rebuild.

The Cameron House will be a space for both students and our community to enjoy.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

“It was part of the original campus that we bought back in ’66,” said President of McLennan Community College McKown said.

McLennan Community College is starting from the ground up, they’re rebuilding the Cameron House, and restoring the courtyard.

“The new facility will remind you of the old facility, and then ofcourse the courtyard will be historical,” President McKown said

MCC originally had plans to refurbish the building after it was deemed unsafe back in 2017, but with the help of the city and donors they found the $7.8 million project would be more cost effective to rebuild.

“I think it will be a calm place that students who want to just come in and relax, it will give them that,” she said.

New offices in the Cameron House will help students with scholarships and emergency funding. I found some prospective students touring MCC, and asked how they thought a place like that could impact students.

“It’s really beneficial because like being a freshman in college, like you don’t really know what you’re doing and like you’re kind of lost, but I think it’s good to have a center where you can get some of the guidance you need,” said one student.

But MCC President Johnette McKown says it’s not just the students who get to benefit. Our community can use the building as a venue, a meeting space, or honor the homes past.

“This will be an opportunity for people to relive their experience their and we’re going to have some history, some digital history in the building. It will be available for the community to use—we’re excited to retain the concept because the Cameron family was very important to us in Waco,” McKown said.

McKown says construction for the Cameron house could be complete between next January and March.