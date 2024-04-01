McGregor undergoing temporary water conversion plan; residents may experience change in taste, odor

MCGREGOR, Texas — The City of McGregor is currently undergoing a temporary water conversion plan.

Starting Monday, residents in McGregor may notice a change in the taste and odor of water. The city is starting a temporary water conversion plan that will last until the end of the month.

"The water that we purchase comes pre-treated with clorine — that’s the disinfectant that Bluebonnet Water Corporation uses," said McGregor Public Works Director, Chad Saylors.

"Once a year, they do a free chlorine conversion, which is eliminating ammonia from the treatment process, which leaves just free chlorine."

Saylors shared the reasoning behind the change with 25 News.

“What this does is, it clears out any organic matter, mist, or byproducts that are created by the use of ammonia over a period of time," he said.

The city shared a press release stating that residents may experience taste and odor differences associated with the change.

“Chlorine is going to be similar to what you smell in pool water — it’s more of a chlorinated smell," Saylors said.

"With chlorine, that actually has the ammonia — it’s chlorinated water with ammonia combined, so that actually has a better tast."

Saylors says it’s important that this process is done on a yearly basis.

“This has been their process every year for at least 20 years, plus, this is just routine maintenance just trying to continue to provide safe and good tasting drinking water for the city,” Saylors said.

The city says that public water systems are required to properly disinfect their water, but it’s nothing that residents should be concerned about.

“It’s harmles — it’s not going to be harmful to citizens to drink," Saylors said.

"If they have any questions, I would encourage them to call city hall and have a conversation with us."