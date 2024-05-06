McGregor family asking for help after home is flooded by severe weather

MCGREGOR, Texas — “I think the hardest part is just the feeling of hopelessness because you can’t do anything to stop nature,” said McGregor homeowner, Joy Marshall.

The Marshalls have lived in McGregor for almost 20 years.

But what happened in their home this past weekend is something they never imagined would happen.

“Things like… this is my husband's baby album and the pictures are definitely savable but it’s very wet and very water damaged,” Marshall said.

Severe weather and flooding — ruining much of the family’s belongings.

“We knew that there was rain coming but like I said we’ve never had anything like this so when I walked in and everything was wet, it’s such an overwhelming feeling,” Marshall said.

Joy's husband Kevin Marshall is legally blind, forcing him to retire early.

This is something that is making this situation even more difficult.

“It’s just that, there’s a lot and we don’t have a lot of anything in savings at this point because we’ve been living off of one income for about three years,” Marshall said.

Joy says because they don’t live in a flood plain, their insurance does not cover flooding or rising rainwater.

But the family isn’t alone — 25 News did some digging and according to the Texas Department of Insurance — only about 14 percent of Texas homeowners are covered by flood insurance.

Nineteen year old Noah Marshall grew up in this McGregor home and sauys this is something he will never forget.

"It’s been stressful to deal with all of that. I mean there’s always going to be stress around losing furniture that you care about or items that you care about deeply,” Noah Marshall said.

Through it all, the family tells us they’re grateful for the help that they’ve already received.

“Lots of my church friends and friends of mine from the community theater where my son and I are involved have donated to our GoFundMe — It’s just been a huge blessing. We still have a long way to go but I don’t for a second take for granted what we’ve already gotten,” Joy Marshall said.

The family is accepting donations to help with repairs with their gofundme.