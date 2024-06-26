McGregor car wash gifts boy brand new bicycle after his was stolen

MCGREGOR, Texas (KXXV) — Eight-year-old Landyn Swain from McGregor loves riding his bike — that was until a few days ago, when it was stolen from him.

"It got stolen when I went to my friend's house, and when I came back it just disappeared — I was really sad that it was gone,” Swain said.

After Landyn’s bike was taken from the front yard, his mother took to Facebook to share the troubling news.

That post caught the eye of Brian Nystrom, owner of McGregor car wash, O-SO Clean Express Car Wash.

"I just casually started getting on Facebook while my son was sleeping and that post is front and center — it's the first one I see,” Nystrom said.

He tells 25 News it didn't take long for him to decide what he wanted to do.

"I'm counting my blessings looking at my son sleeping peacefully, and I'm thinking about this poor kid hurting that his bike was stolen — I can just picture him having a hard time going to sleep,” Nystrom said.

That was when he reached out to Landyn’s mother Paige through Facebook — letting her know he wanted to be the one to gift Landyn a brand new bike.

"She brought Landyn up at about 2:15, and he walked in with a huge smile, we hugged, and yeah, it was special,” Nystrom said.

"I was really excited and happy,” Swain said.

Landyn’s mother says she's overwhelmed with the kindness received from Brian and his family.

"It is very touching to me, and it's a very big blessing for me, so I'm very thankful,” said Landyn's mother, Paige Harrison.

It's a bond tying these two families together forever.

"It was better than washing a thousand cars, it was better than anything," Nystrom said.

"Landyn is one of us, I told his mom Landyn is welcome here anytime — when he's old enough he can have a job here, he is a special dude."

There was also a lesson learned for Brian's children.

"Once I saw the post blowing up I was like, 'Wow, he really is a hero and this is something phenomenal that he just did for this kid' — I learned to be grateful and always help others because kindness is key,” said Brian’s daughter, Tynlea Nystrom.

O-SO Clean Express Car Wash is in the process of breaking ground to a new location that will be located in Gatesville — that location will be open early 2025.