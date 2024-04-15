Local flight school shares how nationwide pilot shortage has their students even more motivated

MCGREGOR, Texas — It's a career that can take you to new heights.

“Everytime I fly I just love it... I love trying new things. I love being pushed physically and mentally to try my best,” Pegasus Flight School student Morgan Lambert said.

But all across the country there’s been a collapse in air service and shortage of pilots.

“We’ve had a pilot shortage for a few reasons. The first reason is that there is a travel demand post COVID so it’s creating a higher need for pilots,” Chief Pilot David Ruiz said.

Pegasus Flight School Chief Pilot David Ruiz told me the mandatory retirement age for pilots is 65, another factor that’s creating supply demand issues for airlines.

“The supply demand is supposed to last until 2027 and they’re estimating that there’s supposed to be a shortage of pilots for 10,000 slots,” Ruiz said.

But for this local flight school it’s something that keeps the students motivated.

“It’s a golden opportunity for anyone who wants to consider flight training,” Ruiz said.

“Two years ago I got a job working customer service at an airport back home. I didn’t know anything about aviation but I loved everything about aviation and I just knew I wanted to fly that day,” Lambert said.

After watching these students show off their skills… I decided to give it a try.

But I think I’ll leave it to the pros.

As for Morgan’s career, she told 25 News the sky's the limit.

"I’m hoping to solo soon and I’m super excited for that and I hope to get my private pilot soon so I love pushing myself to meet the goals,” Lambert said.