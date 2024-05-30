Local flight school partners with MCC for summer flight camp in McGregor

MCGREGOR, Texas (KXXV) — As summer quickly approaches, schools in our community are coming together to offer something educational for our students.

Pegasus Flight School in McGregor has partnered with McLennan Community College to offer its first ever flight camp.

“It's only the second day we’re having fun,” flight camp student Alejandro Maldonado said.

It's a collaboration that both schools said they’ve been trying to do for years.

“I love to teach. I love installing knowledge into people. I love when they first learn about aviation they just light up,” flight instructor Annalise Benson said.

Benson was once a student at a Pegasus Flight School. She now spends hours as an instructor teaching and engaging with students.

It’s something she said that puts a smile on her face.

“I love the fact that these are people who have zero time, they don’t know much about planes and aviation, and sharing what I love with them and seeing if they want to grow in aviation is something that I just want to be a part of,” Benson said.

“I'm doing planes right now and I'm starting to like it. This is really fun just being here getting to work on planes and being able to fly anywhere you want to,” Maldonado said.

Maldonado recently graduated from Robinson ISD. He told 25 News he’s always had an interest in building and mechanical work.

He said this camp has offered him opportunities he’s always dreamed of.

“I started learning how to weld, how to work on cars, and just now doing this and it just makes it a lot easier for people to excel in life,” Maldonado said.

The flight camp is a 4-week long program where students get hands-on experience working and learning about planes.