Local business owner to host a farmers market in McGregor

Availability to fresh produce, it’s something local business owner Wayne Copeland said his neighbors are in need of.

It's the reason he’s deciding to host a farmers market for our community.

“The nearest farmers market to us is in China Springs and the people here are not going to drive to China Springs to get some fresh squash or watermelon,” Copeland said.

Copeland told me he took to social media to ask our community their thoughts on a local farmers market.

“I think we had 350 people respond just on Facebook pages when I asked a couple weeks ago. The response was overwhelmingly in favor of wanting the farmers market,” Copeland said.

The farmers market will host vendors offering baked goods, canned goods, and of course fresh produce.

In addition, there will be live music performed by the Hill Country Gospel Group.

A free concert that will last more than four hours.

I asked Copeland why he decided to host the event.

“I've got the visibility, I've got a two acre lot here with two different entrances so it was an ideal location,” Copeland said.

The market will be located at The Propane Station off of Highway 84 in McGregor.

Copeland told me he’s more than happy to be serving our community.

“It's an honor…I'm more than glad to be able to provide it. I'm hoping to have a lot of people come out and support. If just half the people from Facebook who have responded and said they’re going come out then it’ll be wall to wall out here,” Copeland said.