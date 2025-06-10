Lightning strikes house in McGregor

MCGREGOR, Texas (KXXV) — Emergency crews are investigating a house fire in McGregor after a home was reportedly struck by lightning.

The fire damaged the attic of the home on Stetson Road, according to Waco Fire officials.

All occupants safely evacuated the home, and no injuries have been reported.

Investigators are continuing to examine the scene to confirm the cause of the fire.

