Mart Police arrest Terry Mitchell following search warrant in child pornography investigation

GROESBECK, Texas (KXXV) — Mart Police, along with deputies from McLennan County and Groesbeck Police, executed a search warrant Thursday at 602 East Limestone Street in Mart. The search followed a three-month investigation into the Distribution of Child Pornography led by the Mart Police Department.

During the search, Terry Mitchell was arrested. He was the main target due to his distribution on social media and emails.

No further details have been released at this time, but the Groesbeck Police Department has

