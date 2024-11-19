Man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of a child, sentenced to 35 Years in prison

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A man has pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a young child and will serve 35 years in prison.

Anthony Jennings, 40, was set for trial on November 18, 2024. Still, before the trial began, he agreed to admit his guilt and accept the 35-year sentence for sexually abusing a family member between the ages of 10-12 for three years while they lived in the same household.

Prosecutors say many of the assaults took place, while the child's mother was incarcerated and the grandmother was at work,

To avoid the victim having to testify in court, a deal was made that Jennings plead guilty to the first-degree felony offense of aggravated sexual assault of a child, which allowed Jennings the possibility of parole consideration.

Jennings must serve more than 17 years day-for-day before becoming eligible for parole consideration.

If Jennings is released he must register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life, and the victim will have a lifetime protective order against Jennings.

The Moody Police Department, the Texas City Police Department and Investigator David Parkinson of the McLennan County District Attorney's Office investigated this case.

Assistant District Attorneys Tara Avants and Jessica Washington prosecuted the case.

