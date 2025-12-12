Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man arrested in connection to 1,000 pounds of debris dumped in McLennan County

McLennan Co Debris Dumping.png
McLennan Co. Commissioner D.L. Wilson / 25 News
McLennan Co Debris Dumping.png
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A man has been arrested in connection to 1,000 pounds of trash and debris found illegally dumped in McLennan County, Commissioner D.L. Wilson says.

We first reported on the alleged illegal dumping in October, when Wilson was sounding the alarm on the illegal dumping issue and the cost of cleanup.

Wilson thanked the McLennan County Sheriff's Office for finding the alleged illegal dumping suspect and arresting him Thursday night, adding that he had a felony warrant in connection to the dumping, plus another felony warrant that was active.

"And he had felony drugs on him," Wilson said on a Facebook post about the arrest. "3 felonies. Hopefully this man can receive some help."

