Commissioner calls for action after 1,000 pounds of trash illegally dumped in McLennan County

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Illegal dumping is becoming an increasingly expensive problem for McLennan County, with the latest incident on Wilson Road costing taxpayers thousands in cleanup efforts.

County Precinct 2 Commissioner D.L. Wilson said crews had to remove more than 1,000 pounds of debris that was dumped along the roadside earlier this week.

"It was over 1,000 pounds of debris that was in the roadway and it was horrible," Wilson said.

The cleanup required significant resources, pulling workers away from their regular duties and requiring multiple vehicles and equipment.

"We had to bring three of our crew people off our regular jobs yesterday," Wilson said. "We had to use three trucks with a front-end loader and then we have to, we have to dispose of it as county taxpayers, your money, my money and we have to do that. So we probably figured it was around $2000 that it cost us to dispose of that yesterday with manpower and equipment."

Wilson said illegal dumping is a county-wide issue, but his precinct alone has seen three reports in just the last month.

Estefany Olvera, who lives near the most recent illegal dumping site, said the problem is ongoing in the rural area.

"Honestly, it's crazy we didn't notice anything until we saw it was there. It's not like we heard anything," Olvera said. "People do it all the time."

Olvera said residents have witnessed people dumping trash and even abandoning animals in the area.

Wilson emphasized that illegal dumping poses environmental and safety risks to drivers and nearby residents.

Those caught illegally dumping face serious consequences, including up to two years in state jail and fines up to $10,000.

"What's good is the sheriff's department's working hand in hand with us and we get case reports started and they'll follow up on the investigations," Wilson said.

Wilson encourages residents to report illegal dumping by calling 911 if it's an active scene. For non-urgent situations, people can contact the McLennan County Sheriff's Office at 254-757-5222.

