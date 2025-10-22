Historic Waco High lofts to undergo $23.5 million rehabilitation project

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The historic Old Waco High building on Columbus Avenue will undergo major renovations as investors prepare to breathe new life into the 115-year-old structure while preserving its rich history.

A North Carolina investment group and partners plan to invest $23.5 million to rehabilitate the Waco High Lofts downtown, maintaining all 104 residential affordable housing units while completely updating the interior systems and amenities.

"The history of this building is being completely preserved while at the same time allowing folks to have a good place to live," Dillon Meek with Pinoak Investments said.

The comprehensive renovation will include replacing all mechanical systems like HVAC, restoring individual units with new countertops and kitchen appliances, and refreshing the entire facility. However, many original features will remain intact to honor the building's educational heritage.

"So there are a lot of original features that will remain. The historic lockers from the high school will remain. The original wooden doors to the classrooms will be there," Meek said.

The project received significant financial support through $1.53 million in tax credits from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs over 10 years. The building also previously received historic preservation tax credits in 2010.

"It's really critical to make sure that working families have a place to live. This is definitely going to be an opportunity for working families to have affordable housing and it also preserves a historic jewel in downtown Waco," Meek said.

Investors plan to renovate the property in phases, working on 15 to 20 units at a time. Current tenants may need to temporarily relocate to another unit for one to two months while their apartment undergoes renovation.

The building served as a high school until the 1970s and remains a cherished landmark for alumni and the downtown community.

"It hasn't served as a high school since the 1970s, but there are still alumni who definitely treasure the memories of going to high school here at this facility, but more importantly, it's just a staple in the downtown ecosystem," Meek said.

The project remains in the planning phase, with construction expected to begin sometime next year.

