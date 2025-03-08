Watch Now
Man arrested after stabbing incident in Lorena

LORENA, Texas (KXXV) — McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a distress call Thursday night in the 1600 block of Telephone Road, where a woman was heard screaming, "Don't kill me," according to authorities.

Deputies arrived at approximately 9:28 p.m. and found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. She reported that her boyfriend, Jason Tate, fled a nearby field.

A search was launched with assistance from the McLennan County Sheriff's Office Air 1, Waco Police Department's K9 Unit, and a Waco PD drone operator.

The drone detected a heat signal in an overgrown field, leading deputies and the K9 unit to Tate's location.

After a brief search, Tate was apprehended and taken to Baylor Scott & White for medical clearance before being booked into jail on charges of aggravated assault – family violence.

The victim is in stable condition and is expected to recover.

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division continues to investigate.

